Child dies after San Jose medical emergency, police investigating

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The Brief A child who suffered a medical emergency last week at a San Jose home has died. As is standard, police are investigating alongside the Santa Clara County District Attorney. Police did not how the child died.



A child who suffered a medical emergency last week at a San Jose home has died, San Jose police announced on Monday, and as is standard, police are investigating alongside the Santa Clara County District Attorney.

Questions remain about how child died

What we know:

Police did not state the age of the child, or how they died.

But police did say that with all major injury or death investigations involving a child, the proper authorities need to conduct "extensive evidence collection" and thorough follow-up to determine how the child died.

A child enters a car at the scene on Lancelot Lane in San Jose. May 13, 2026.

According to the Bay Area News Group, San Jose police investigators were seen in the 1200 block of Lancelot Lane two days after the May 13 medical call. A police sergeant told the news organization they had served a search warrant after the child, described as an 8-year-old girl, was found critically injured.

At the scene on the day of the emergency, KTVU cameras spotted at least four other juveniles around the house all day long, before they were placed into official-looking vehicles and driven away.