Bail set at $5 million for Napa bomb suspect, attorney says he’s not a threat

Ian Benjamin Rogers is a harmless Trump supporter who collects guns and pipe bombs but isn't a threat, his attorney said Thursday.

"Mr. Rogers is not a violent person. He's not a member of any extremist groups," said his lawyer Jess Raphael.

But Craig Fair, special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in San Francisco, said five pipe bombs seized at Rogers' business are proof that he could have intended to do harm.

"While Mr. Rogers contends that they were built for entertainment purposes, forensic review shows that they are actually dangerous destructive devices," Fair said.

Raphael countered, "These were not very sophisticated devices. They were filled with a gunpowder that is commonly available at sporting goods stores."

Napa County sheriff's deputies also found 50 guns, more than 15,000 rounds of ammunition and other gear while searching Rogers' home and his business, British Auto Repair in Napa.

Rogers allegedly spoke of blowing up a "democrat building." One text, according to the FBI, read, "I hope 45 goes to war if he doesn't I will" referring to Trump. The FBI says Rogers believes Trump won the election.

Rogers' attorney agrees on that point.

"Mr. Rogers just echoed what the President of the United States was telling him," Raphael said. "Mr. Rogers is not an original thinker, a militiaman."

Other texts read, "I'm thinking sac office first target" and "then maybe bird and face offices," which the FBI said refers to the offices of Gov. Gavin Newsom, Twitter and Facebook.

"The texts were not just aspirational, but there was a demonstrated intent," Fair said.

In a statement, Sahar Robertson, a spokeswoman for Newsom said, "The information contained in the federal criminal complaint regarding Ian Rogers is an all too real reminder of the frightening consequences dangerous political rhetoric can have, especially in emboldening violent extremism."

The FBI said Rogers had a "3 percenter" sticker on his car and also had a novelty "White Privilege Card."

This "white privilege card" was among the items found by officers who have accused Napa auto shop owner Ian Rogers of stockpiling guns and pipe bombs, and making threats

"It was a gag thing, it was sent by a friend. That's all, obviously," Raphael said.

Rogers is facing both state and federal charges. His bail has been set at $5 million.