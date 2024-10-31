Are ‘ballot selfies’ allowed at California voting sites?

You’re at your polling place. You're excited about taking part in the democratic process. You want to document the moment and perhaps share it on social media. Can you take a selfie at your polling place?

In California, the short answer is, "Yes."

But as long as you do not violate any other law. And elections officials and poll workers ultimately have the discretion to prohibit the selfie if they determine the action is causing disruption that requires a response.

State elections officials also note that the photos cannot result in the unauthorized sharing of and use of information relating to how a person has voted.

They also stress that taking photos at the polling place cannot compromise the privacy of other voters casting a ballot.

In addition, it’s illegal to intimidate other voters or interfere with the election process or with the duties of election workers.

So-called "ballot selfies" haven’t always been legal in California, and they’re not legal in all states.

California’s law changed on Jan. 1, 2017, allowing voters to "voluntarily disclose how he or she voted if that voluntary act does not violate any other law."

Prior to that, the Secretary of State’s office historically took the position that the use of cameras and video equipment at polling places was prohibited.

Here’s a look at activities banned at California polling sites:

DO NOT ask a person to vote for or against any candidate or ballot measure.

DO NOT display a candidate’s name, image, or logo.

DO NOT block access to or loiter near any ballot drop boxes.

DO NOT provide any material or audible information for or against any candidate or ballot measure near any polling place, vote center, or ballot drop box.

DO NOT circulate any petitions, including for initiatives, referenda, recall, or candidate nominations.

DO NOT distribute, display, or wear any clothing (hats, shirts, signs, buttons, stickers) that include a candidate’s name, image, logo, and/or support or oppose any candidate or ballot measure.

DO NOT display information or speak to a voter about the voter’s eligibility to vote.

DO NOT engage in electioneering; photograph or record a voter entering or exiting a polling place; or obstruct ingress, egress, or parking

California is also one of about a dozen states and Washington, D.C. that has a complete ban on guns at polling sites, either open or concealed.

As for what voters should bring when going to cast their ballot, in some, but not most cases, a California voter may be required to show identification, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Voters casting their ballot for the first time after mailing in their registration to vote may need to show proof of ID if they did not provide their driver's license number, California identification number or the last four digits of their social security number on their registration form.

Here’s a list of acceptable forms of voter identification to use at polling places.

