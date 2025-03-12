Bank robbery suspect linked to 2 Rohnert Park incidents, 1 in SF

article

The Brief The robberies happened in Rohnert Park and SF in Dec. 2024 and January 2025. Rohnert Park DPS thanked SFPD and the FBI for their cooperation. The suspect is in federal custody.



A bank robbery suspect connected to crimes in Rohnert Park and San Francisco is now in federal custody, officials say.

What we know:

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety on Wednesday announced James Michael Garrison, 62, is now accused of robbing a Westamerica Bank in Rohnert Park twice. The bank is located on the 300 block of the Rohnert Park Expressway.

The first robbery happened on the morning of December 5, 2024. In this robbery, Garrison told the teller he had a gun and made a threat to the teller if they didn't give him cash. The teller told police they never saw a gun.

Arriving officers searched for the suspect who ran from the bank. The police found clothing items that matched what the suspect was wearing, as seen on surveillance video, in a nearby dumpster.

At around the same time, the San Francisco Police Department notified Rohnert Park DPS that they were investigating a bank robbery in late Dec. 2024. Based on a photograph comparison, Garrison was identified as the suspect in both robberies.

KTVU reported Garrison is accused of robbing a San Francisco Wells Fargo at Ocean and Brighton avenues.

The second Westamerica Bank robbery at the same Rohnert Park location happened on Jan. 2, 2025, police said. Using the same M.O. as in the first robbery, the suspect told the bank teller he would shoot them if he did not hand over the money.

Police were led to believe Garrison was the suspect based on clothing he was seen wearing on surveillance footage video.

The following day, San Francisco police located Garrison and arrested him. Police said he fled from officers and detectives and carjacked a ride-shared driver's Lexus using a replica firearm.

The two law enforcement agencies collaborated to link Garrison to both Rohnert Park bank robberies. Garrison remains in federal custody for crimes committed in San Francisco, police said.

Rohnert Park DPS officials thanked SFPD and the FBI for their help in this case.