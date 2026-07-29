Barnes & Noble to close Redwood City store after 33 years

Barnes & Noble is closing its longtime Redwood City bookstore after more than three decades in business.

Store to close in September

What we know:

The bookstore chain's location at Sequoia Station on El Camino Real is scheduled to close on Sept. 16, according to the San Francisco Business Times.

The store has operated at the shopping center for 33 years.

According to the report, Barnes & Noble is leaving after its lease was terminated.

New California stores planned

Local perspective:

Despite the Redwood City closure, Barnes & Noble said it plans to open five new stores in California, including locations in Cupertino and Fremont.