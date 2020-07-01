BART creates 'crowding charts' during coronavirus pandemic

article

BART is helping riders feel more comfortable getting on trains during the coronavirus pandemic by giving them an idea of how crowded each train is.

Before the outbreak, it was nearly impossible to maintain social distance on BART. But now, the transit agency is trying to give riders peace of mind.

As part of BART's welcome back plan, they’ll share crowding charts every week.

They show the average number of riders on each car.

The color-coded charts are broken down by lines, stations and time of day.

Teal is zero to 24 riders; lime green is 25 to 30; and yellow is more than 31.

After looking through all the charts for this week – the majority landed in the teal zone.

On Monday, BART ridership saw an 89 percent drop compared to June budget predictions.

While the data isn’t in real-time – it’ll give riders information they need to see which trains are less crowded.

BART says the numbers are calculated from fare gate information and assumes passengers are evenly spread out through all the cars.

But according to the agency – more people typically ride the middle cars – so the front and rear cars are less crowded.

Here's a link to the charts.