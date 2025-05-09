All BART trains stopped, computer networking problem

The Brief All BART trains stopped running at 4:25 a.m. because of a computer networking problem. Passengers had to turn around and go home, or find other ways of travel. There was no estimated time when the problem would be fixed.



All BART trains stopped running early Friday morning due to a computer networking problem, the agency said.

"This is not a delay," KTVU traffic reporter Sal Castaneda said. "This means no trains."

BART posted on its social media pages around 4:25 a.m. that it was dealing with the issue, leading to the system-wide shutdown.

According to a message on BART's media line, the transit system is urging riders to find alternative methods of transportation while crews troubleshoot what the problem is. It is requesting mutual aid through other transit agencies.

The news sent passengers scrambling.

At about 5:15 a.m., Sean and Irie Siegert turned around from the BART station in Walnut Creek and jumped into an Uber to get to the airport.

"He gasped, very loud," Irie Siegert said. "I've never seen this before."

Sean Siegert said it would have been nice to get a notification before he left his house.

"This is going to be a huge monkey wrench on my day, for sure," he said.

Others said they were just going to turn around and go home.

Justin Levias was one of those passengers. He was trying to get from the Embarcadero BART station in San Francisco to Richmond and was prepared to spend $50 on Uber.

"I gotta pay money to get home," he said. "I gotta do what I gotta do."