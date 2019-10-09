BART delays on Antioch line due to power problem on the tracks

There are 20-minute delays Wednesday morning on BART's Antioch line in both directions due to a power problem on the tracks, according to

the transit agency.

The problem, which a dispatcher said has since been resolved as of shortly before 8 a.m., was in an area between the Rockridge and Orinda

stations and was unrelated to PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff.

Riders should expect residual delays of up to 20 minutes while BART resumes normal service.

