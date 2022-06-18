BART delays on SF line, no service between Berryessa and Daly City

There is currently a delay of up to 20 minutes in all directions on BART's San Francisco line and Green Line service between Berryessa and Daly City is temporarily unavailable, officials at the transit agency said Saturday morning.

Due to unscheduled track maintenance, BART trains are using one track in the Transbay Tube, causing delays of up to 20 minutes on the San Francisco line, according to an alert from BART.

Additionally, Green Line service between Berryessa and Daly City has been temporarily suspended due to unscheduled track maintenance. Passengers traveling from the San Francisco line can board a Dublin/Pleasanton train and transfer at Bayfair to a Berryessa train, according to a BART alert.

Those traveling from the Berryessa line can board a Richmond train and transfer at Bayfair to a Daly City train.