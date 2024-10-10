BART could take steps to cut the cost of transfers to other transit

BART’s board of directors is expected to vote Thursday on a proposal that would make it easier and cheaper for commuters to transfer from BART to other public transit services.

The move is part of a pilot program designed to reduce costs for riders transferring between BART and more than 20 other transit agencies, including Muni, AC Transit, San Francisco Ferry, SamTrans, and VTA.

Under the program, riders would pay full price for the first leg of their trip, with discounts of $2.50 applied to the second leg.

"The pilot will allow free bus rides within two hours of using BART," said Alicia Trost, BART's Chief Communications Officer. She said BART and other transit officials estimate the average Bay Area transit rider would end up saving $1,000 per year.

"It's a meaningful change. We know folks need cheaper transit in order to take that last step to ditch their cars," Trost said. "This is a sign that we're doing new things to attract more riders."

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission is funding the program.

After BART's board votes, approval from 21 other transit agencies is required, followed by upgrades to the Clipper card system.

The program is expected to launch in April 2025.

Here is a list of all the Bay Area transit agencies that also expect to participate in the reduced cost or free transfer program: