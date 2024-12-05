BART resumes service after 7.0 earthquake rattles Humboldt County

BART temporarily stopped service in all directions through the Transbay Tube after a major earthquake rattled parts of Northern California Thursday morning.

Around 45 minutes later, they resumed service in all directions. Riders should expect residual delays.

A 7.0 earthquake was reported around 10:45 a.m. in California's Humboldt County. The earthquake was felt as south as Santa Cruz County and as north of Douglas County in Oregon.

This story was reported out of Oakland, Calif.