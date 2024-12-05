Expand / Collapse search

BART resumes service after 7.0 earthquake rattles Humboldt County

By
Published  December 5, 2024 11:38am PST
Earthquakes
KTVU FOX 2

Breaking News: 7.0 earthquake strikes Northern California

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake has struck near Humboldt County, reportedly in several counties south of Santa Cruz County. The earthquake has also prompted Tsunami warnings.

BART temporarily stopped service in all directions through the Transbay Tube after a major earthquake rattled parts of Northern California Thursday morning. 

Around 45 minutes later, they resumed service in all directions. Riders should expect residual delays.

A 7.0 earthquake was reported around 10:45 a.m. in California's Humboldt County. The earthquake was felt as south as Santa Cruz County and as north of Douglas County in Oregon. 

This story was reported out of Oakland, Calif.