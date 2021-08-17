BART incentivizes employees with paid holidays to get vaccinated

BART has become the latest workplace to give employees incentives to get the COVID vaccine.

BART will give two extra paid holidays to employees who get vaccinated by Sept. 15, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

While the company currently does not require employees to get the vaccine, some of BART's Board of Directors supported having a mandate.

At least 77% of BART's 4,000 plus employees have been vaccinated, Alicia Trost, BART's spokeswoman told the Chronicle.