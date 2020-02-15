BART police shoot armed man on El Cerrito del Norte platform, station closed

BART police are continuing to investigate an officer shooting on a BART platform at the El Cerrito del Norte station. The station remains closed Saturday evening following the 2 p.m. shooting.

Officers responded to the station after they received a report of a domestic disturbance aboard a northound train involving a young man and young woman. The man was reported to be armed with a gun on his waistband, according to BART police.

During a 4:30 p.m. press conference outside of the station, BART police revealed that officers arrived to the scene in about a minute and a half of the report. Officers boarded the train and confronted the man, who then ran out of the train, onto the platform and then on the tracks.

"A gun was produced by the suspect and our officers ultimately shot," said BART Police Chief Ed Alverez.

Officers recovered the gun, and the suspect was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

An independent police auditor is conducting its own investigaiton into the shooting.

There is no estimate as to when the station will resume service. AC Transit is providing service from the North Berkeley station. Riders should take the AC Transit bus 52 and transfer to bus 72 or 72M to El Cerrito Plaza and Richmond.

