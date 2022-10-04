BART recovers from another major delay in Transbay Tube

BART reported another major delay Tuesday morning in the Transbay Tube, though it didn't last too long.

This time, the equipment problem was affecting trains in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions.

BART tweeted about the issue shortly after 6:15 a.m. and it was resolved within 20 minutes.

On Sept. 23, BART trains stopped in the Transbay Tube because of a power outage, causing headaches for 200 passengers aboard a stranded train and an untold number of commuters elsewhere in the system as they tried to get to work go to school and start their day in other ways. Normal service wasn't restored until 11 p.m. that night.

There was another outage in the Transbay Tube on Sept. 18 that affected multiple trains between Embarcadero and Lake Merritt.

Unlike last month, BART stressed that trains were not stranded.