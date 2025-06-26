BART resumes service through Transbay Tube after technical problem

article

BART has restored service through the Transbay Tube on Thursday night after a technical problem disrupted trains from connecting the East Bay to San Francisco, officials say.

Unspecified technical problem

What we know:

At around 9:30 p.m., the transit agency posted on social media to say service in the Transbay Tube in both directions had stopped, giving no other reason for the unspecified technical problem.

Normal service was restored just after 10 p.m., but service was limited for some time. Commuters were told to expect major systemwide delays.

At one point, the agency said to seek alternate transportation. BART riders were directed to an AC Transit bus line that operates between downtown Oakland and San Francisco's Transbay Terminal.

The backstory:

Last month, BART's Green Line, which stretches from Daly City to Berryessa/North San Jose, suffered a nearly week-long disruption due to an electrical fire on the tracks in San Leandro.

Take BART to Pride

What's next:

The momentary shutdown happened just as San Francisco prepares for its Pride weekend festivities. Public transportation agencies and officials, including BART, are encouraging the public to ride transit this weekend.

Last week, BART posted on their website that they will increase service to carry participants to and from the festivities for the 55th annual Pride Parade on Sunday. The parade starts at 10 a.m. at Market and Beale streets closest to BART's Embarcadero station.

"We encourage you to take BART and ‘ride with Pride’ to get to and from the parade safely and expediently. Embarcadero, Montgomery St, Powell St, and Civic Center stations are all along the parade route," the BART website article reads.

This Sunday, the agency said they will be running 5-line service starting at 8 a.m., with trains running "roughly every five minutes through downtown San Francisco." They may deploy additional trains if service is warranted they said.

To get to the parade on Sunday, BART is encouraging riders to use Montgomery Street and Powell Street stations instead of Civic Center or Embarcadero stations due to expected crowding.