San Francisco Pride: Feeling safe and free to be yourself

San Francisco is preparing to host its Pride celebration this weekend. City leaders are getting ready for a weekend of festivities, and they're reminding everyone to be safe, have fun and be on the lookout for anything suspicious.

While events will happen throughout the city, crews are hard at work getting barricades into place along Market Street, where the annual parade will take place on Sunday.

Mayor Daniel Lurie said the parade is one of the city's signature events, drawing locals and visitors from around the world. "While many of us will be marching and celebrating, my top priority remains making sure everyone feels safe and free to be themselves," said Mayor Lurie.

While the overwhelming majority of visitors are looking for fun, law enforcement said they are ready for anyone looking for trouble.

San Francisco police say they will be fully staffed, ready to respond to any criminal action. The department is urging the public to be a part of the safety efforts, including keeping their eyes and ears open over the weekend, and if they see something, say something.

The department also offered tips for anyone taking part in pride. "Look out for one another, keep an eye out for your friends and loved ones and stay alert to your surroundings," said Deputy Chief Derrick Lew from SFPD.

"Be mindful of your personal possessions, like your wallet, purse, and cell phone. Drink responsibly so you're not a target."

Law enforcement said they are in contact with state and federal officials to monitor any threats, and say the event is about fun and celebrating the city's LGBTQ+ community.

The city's top prosecutor, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, said in years past, the weekend has seen a spike in crime, and her office stands ready to hold accountable anyone who looks to target pride events. "So, I’m here to say that we are setting the tone now that if you were thinking of committing crimes, robberies, breaking into anyone's car, San Francisco is not the place," said DA Jenkins.

Festivities get underway Thursday night with a block party on Market Street near Kearny Street.

The Trans March is set for Friday. The march starts from Dolores Park at 3 p.m. to Turk and Taylor streets at 6 p.m., with festivities over the weekend and, of course, the San Francisco Pride parade on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. starting at Market Street and Embarcadero.

