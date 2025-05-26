BART Green Line resumes after weeklong track fire disruption

article

Normal service on BART's Green Line resumed on Memorial Day after a nearly weeklong disruption due to an electrical fire on the San Leandro tracks.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, BART officials said trains were once again running on the Green Line, six days after a fire near the San Leandro station suspended service.

The Green Line serves Berryessa in San Jose and Daly City.

That line has been stopped since May 20, when a fire at the BART station in San Leandro, sent sparks flying and stopped train service.

It turns out that a small feeder cable failed, which started a fire that took out communications and train control, BART officials said last week.

BART is operating on a Sunday schedule for the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, from 8 a.m. until about midnight.

All five lines will be in service until about 9 p.m., and after that BART will run three-line (Yellow, Blue, and Orange) service.

