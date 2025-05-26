Expand / Collapse search

BART Green Line resumes after weeklong track fire disruption

Published  May 26, 2025 10:04am PDT
OAKLAND, Calif. - Normal service on BART's Green Line resumed on Memorial Day after a nearly weeklong disruption due to an electrical fire on the San Leandro tracks.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, BART officials said trains were once again running on the Green Line, six days after a fire near the San Leandro station suspended service.

The Green Line serves Berryessa in San Jose and Daly City.

BART fire details emerge at board meeting

The BART board of directors met on Thursday. They received some surprising details on Tuesday's fire at the San Leandro station that shutdown almost a third of the system. The Green Line remains down and the closure will likely continue through the holiday weekend.

That line has been stopped since May 20, when a fire at the BART station in San Leandro, sent sparks flying and stopped train service. 

It turns out that a small feeder cable failed, which started a fire that took out communications and train control, BART officials said last week. 

BART is operating on a Sunday schedule for the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, from 8 a.m. until about midnight.

All five lines will be in service until about 9 p.m., and after that BART will run three-line (Yellow, Blue, and Orange) service. 
   

