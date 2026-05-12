BART seeks community input for new Hayward station development

The Brief BART is moving forward with plans to transform the Hayward station into a transit-oriented development. Officials are seeking community feedback to shape the project's future. Potential designs include multi-story buildings featuring commercial space on the ground floor with apartments above.



BART is moving forward with plans to transform the Hayward station into a transit-oriented development, and officials are seeking community feedback to shape the project's future.

Mixed use

What we know:

The city of Hayward and BART are currently preparing to select a developer for a mixed-use, mixed-income project at the station.

Potential designs include multi-story buildings featuring commercial space on the ground floor with apartments above.

The proposed development targets three specific areas: a surface parking lot on the west side of the station, a vacant lot on the north side off Montgomery Street, and the current passenger and bus loading zone on the east side.

This initiative follows previous transit-oriented projects in the region, such as the recently approved concept for El Cerrito BART.

BART officials stated that once they establish a clear understanding of community needs and desires, they will select a developer and begin the design and permitting process alongside the city.

This is not the first time BART has pursued development in Hayward. In 1998, the agency completed 160 townhouses and the Hayward City Hall building located near the station.

What you can do:

The current open house runs from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, with presentations available in English, Spanish, and Chinese. Residents who cannot attend the event in person are encouraged to complete a survey online.

FILE ART - A BART train.