BART service resumes through Transbay tube after person on tracks halts trains

BART service through the Transbay Tube has resumed after halting due to a person on the tracks near Embarcadero Station Wednesday evening, the agency said at 6:19 p.m.

A person was first reported on the tracks around 4:45 p.m. The disruption caused major delays in both directions as the tunnel between San Francisco and the East Bay was closed.

By 5:20 p.m., East Bay bound trains were being turned around at Embarcadero, and BART had advised people traveling between San Francisco and the East Bay to find alternative transportation.

Riders can expect residual delays as the service returns to its normal rate.

