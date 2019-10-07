BART station reopens after shots fired on platform, 5 detained

Image 1 of 7 ▼

BART officials say five people have been detained Monday evening after gunshots were fired on the Pittsburg/Bay Point station platform just before 7 p.m.

No one was hit by gunfire, but officials said trains were stopped at the Pittsburg/Bay Point station.%INLINE%

The station was closed for more than half an hour but re-opened around 7:20 p.m.

The transit system is working on restoring normal service following major delays on the Antioch line in the Antioch and SFO directions. %INLINE%