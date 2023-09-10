BART train retirement, schedule changes start Monday

BART is making changes all riders should know about, starting Monday morning.

Turning a new chapter, BART will formally retire its so-called "legacy fleet." The final train of the original BART cars will leave the Millbrae station Sunday evening, bound for Richmond.

It's among the 650 cars in the original fleet that were made when the transit agency opened in 1972. Those trains have been replaced by newer ones and BART calls it the "fleet of the future."

The schedule changes will be most impactful for anyone traveling out of the East Bay into San Francisco, especially on nights and weekend.

BART's ridership is still down about 40 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels.