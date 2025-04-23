Oakland congresswoman is on a mission to save BART, mass transit

The Brief Rep. Lateefah Simon met with BART officials as the transit agency faces a deficit and lingering low ridership A push is being made for more federal funding to get BART back on solid financial tracks, a push Simon leads



Oakland Congresswoman Lateefah Simon met with BART officials at Oakland's 19th Street station on Wednesday to see BART stations and other developments for the critical transit agency facing massive deficits and still lingering low ridership.

But, the freshman congresswoman may have both the strength and believability to get cash-starved BART back on solid financial tracks.

If BART is to have a brighter future, assistance from the federal government will be a lifeline to help close as much as a $400 million deficit in the coming years.

Simon will be a critical connection to Congress in that respect.

"I couldn't think of a better person in Washington, D.C. to articulate the needs for public transit than Congresswoman Lateefah Simon. She came from the BART Board, she was the president, and I was the general manager when COVID hit," said Bob Powers, BART’s General Manager.

Simon can prove that the federal money received has and is being put to good use and that more money is needed and will be equally well spent.

"We've been beating back...these slashes in funding. We've had some wins. We've just got to keep up the pressure," Simon said.

The group then took BART to Fruitvale Station where they met with various business owners and the Unity Council to discuss the future.

Simon also toured Casa Suenos, a brand-new 191-unit low-income housing complex right next to Fruitvale BART.

Developed and managed by BART's partner, the Unity Council aims to do the same at many other nearby BART stations.

The importance of putting a lot of housing right near transit is the mere fact that when it is there, it also puts people in transit. The question always comes up: What about crime?

"Violent crime is down now 23 percent, compared to the same period of time last year, even with increased ridership. We have more people out and about in the system, but we're seeing crimes reduced," said BART Police Chief Kevin Franklin.

New tollgates have substantially cut gate jumpers and fare evasion.

"The new gates are very successful, and I'm pleased that we're going to have them installed at all 50 stations by the end of the year," said Franklin.

Simon knows with the Republicans in control of the White House and Congress, she has enormous work cut out for her.

"I'm not disillusioned. It's going to be a hard four years, but my job is to work," she said.

Local Fruitvale businesses owe much of their survival to two sources: local residents and BART passengers.