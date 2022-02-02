Bay Area bird lover who runs rescue for exotics faces eviction

The founder of a non-profit, tax-deductible exotic bird rescue center in Santa Rosa is just two weeks away from an eviction for himself and his flock of down and out, sometimes abused or neglected birds.

In his rented home of 12 years, John Lloyd, founder of the non-profit Birds of a Feather Rescue, has housed, rehabilitated and adopted out 4,000 of them. He takes in exotics including macaws, cockatoos, all manner of parrots, and others.

"These birds to me are my family," said Lloyd. But, come February 15, Lloyd and his flock face eviction. "Finding a place around here to rent has been almost impossible," said Lloyd.

Ever since the 2015 wildfires, this electrician-construction worker has cared for birds whose owners lost their homes to wildfires. "We take care of them free until they can get a place to get them back," said Lloyd. Many birds whose owners could no longer care for them or who passed away, have been adopted out to new owners.

"Some of these birds can live 50 plus years, so that's a long time," said volunteer trainer Danielle Dellurba.

"Before they get adopted, I'll get them to where I know they're safe to handle them. These birds, they're just not caged all the time, they're out every day." said Lloyd.

Lloyd brings birds to animal shelter Critter Camps, charity organizations, and even local Blessings of the Animals, putting on shows for kids and said, "People just don't realize how intelligent these birds are. I've taught the birds to roller-skate. I've taught them to ride scooters."

If Lloyd is the heart of Birds of a Feather, the volunteers are its tireless soul. "There's no one like John that actually works and cares and loves these animals like he does," said volunteer Teresa Henderson.

Her volunteer daughter agrees.

John cares and loves these animals so much, it just really warms my heart," said Ashlyn Henderson. "I love getting to come here, volunteer, feed everybody. He's got a bunch of birds. He's working, said volunteer and client Jeanne Weber.

Birds of a feather lives mostly on individual donations. "We don't want people thinking we're here for the buck because the buck doesn't mean anything to me. These guys do," said Lloyd.

Assuming that Birds of a Feather is not thrown out into the street, it may be a Godsend, because with more help what could actually happen is a bigger, better place for the birds and all the volunteers.

You can help here: https://birdsofafeatherrescue.org/donate