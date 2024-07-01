Expand / Collapse search

Bay Area Black veterans honored in Oakland with street signs

Published  July 1, 2024 8:20am PDT
The Alameda County Veterans Affairs Commission hosted a street plaque unveiling to commemorate three Black veterans in Oakland with street signs.

OAKLAND, Calif. - There are new street signs in Oakland, honoring Black, Bay Area veterans. 

The Alameda County Veterans Affairs Commission honored three Black veterans this weekend, unveiling plaques bearing their names.

The commission put up commemorative plaques honoring Major Gen. John Stanford, Major Howard Jackson and Sgt. Morrie Turner.

Located near the Port of Oakland, this corridor is believed to be the biggest street naming effort for Black veterans nationwide.
 