Bay Area city celebrates 'hometown success story,' new host of 'Reading Rainbow'

The Brief A Bay Area city is expressing pride over one of its own, a popular librarian who will host a beloved children's show. "Reading Rainbow" is returning after almost 20 years. Librarian and well-known social media figure Mychal Threets will be the show's new host.



A Bay Area city is expressing major hometown pride for one of its own, a well-known and beloved librarian, who will take on a new role, as the popular children’s educational show "Reading Rainbow" makes a return after almost 20 years.

On Tuesday, Fairfield native Mychal Threets and the YouTube channel KidZuko, announced the return of the iconic show, in a trailer featuring Threets as its new host.

Threets, known widely on social media as "Mychal the Librarian," has gained a substantial following promoting libraries and sharing his love for reading.

Local perspective:

With the announcement that he'll be hosting the reboot of "Reading Rainbow," the city of Fairfield expressed its pride, saying Threets represents what the city stands for.

"Having been a longtime member of our community and a passionate advocate for literacy, Mychal embodies the spirit of Fairfield—dedicated, inspiring, and committed to making a positive impact," the city of Fairfield told KTVU in an email.

On Wednesday, tourism information center Visit Fairfield echoed that same excitement and pride, noting that Threets' early love for reading and the start of his career were rooted in Solano County’s library system.

"Threets’ journey from growing up at the Fairfield Civic Center Library to becoming a viral social media star makes this a true hometown success story," Visit Fairfield wrote in a new release. "Threets began his career shelving books at the Fairfield Civic Center Library, eventually becoming a supervising librarian."

Visit Fairfield said the Fairfield native is helping to shine a light on the city as he makes national headlines.

"Along the way, he built a passionate online following, using his platform to spread ‘library joy’ while championing literacy, mental health, and community resources," the center shared. "Here in Fairfield, California, storytelling runs deep, whether through books, art, or the stories shared across our community and valley. Mychal’s new chapter with Reading Rainbow shines a light on Fairfield as a place where creativity, culture, and community thrive."

Mental health awareness

AS KTVU reported in February last year, Threets left his library job, as he publicly shared that he wanted to prioritize his mental health.

"This is the place where I've always felt safe, where I've always felt like I belong," Threets said in making the announcement that he would be stepping down from his role as supervising librarian for the Fairfield Civic Center Library.

On social media, Threets has openly spoken about his struggles with anxiety and depression, as he’s sought to destigmatize talking about mental health issues and sought to empower people to seek help if they need it.

Popular children's show

"Reading Rainbow" originally aired on PBS.

The show was first created as an effort to combat what educators describe as the "slide" in reading and other academic skills during summer vacation months.

"Launched in 1983, Reading Rainbow became the most watched PBS program in the classroom," the show’s website said, noting that the series evolved beyond summer programming and "quickly grew into a broadcast blockbuster, classroom staple and cultural icon."

The award-winning children’s program ran for 26 years, winning a Peabody and 26 Emmys.

Dig deeper:

The reboot will not air on PBS but will be on the KidZuko YouTube channel, which is operated by Sony Pictures Television. This, as federal funding for public broadcasting has been drastically cut by $1.1 billion.

With his new role at "Reading Rainbow," Threets will now only be the second ever to host the show. Legendary actor and director LeVar Burton was the host during Reading Rainbow’s first run.

"Reading Rainbow is returning with all new episodes!" Mychal the Librarian explained in his trailer.

The show will be packed with a star-studded list of narrators reading new books. They include actors Jamie Chung, Adam DeVine, Gabrielle Union, singer John Legend, and his wife model Chrissy Teigen.

The rebooted series is set to launch on Saturday.

‘Cheering him on’

Meanwhile, Threets' hometown is beaming over the show’s new host and what he represents, as the city roots for a beloved member of its community.

"His selection shines a wonderful spotlight on our city and serves as a powerful reminder of the talent and heart that flourish here. We are thrilled to see one of our own continuing the legacy of a beloved program that has encouraged generations of children to embrace reading and learning," the city said. "We look forward to cheering him on as he inspires young minds everywhere and brings honor to Fairfield through his work."