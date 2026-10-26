This Bay Area city is set to be the latest to lose a Safeway store

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The Brief Safeway is set to close another Bay Area store. The company said employees have been notified and work at other locations in the area. At least three Safeway stores have closed in the Bay Area since last year.



Safeway is closing another Bay Area store. Come next month, there will be one fewer location in San Jose.

What we know:

The company confirmed to KTVU that its store at 6150 Bollinger Road in West San Jose will close.

The date has been set for "on or around" Nov. 13, according to a Safeway spokesperson.

In a statement issued to KTVU, the spokesperson said that store employees have been notified in advance of the closure with plans made for them to secure positions at other locations.

"All associates will keep their jobs and be assigned to another store in the geographic area, consistent with the collective bargaining agreements," according to the statement.

Other Bay Area store closures

Big picture view:

Over the summer, the Pleasanton-based company marked 100 years in Northern California.

The closure of the San Jose location will come amid the shuttering of several Bay Area locations in recent years.

Since last year, Hayward, Pinole, and San Francisco have all lost a Safeway.

Dig deeper:

In San Francisco, the high-profile battle to close the store in the Fillmore neighborhood led to delays amid concerns over a grocery store shortage or "food desert" in the neighborhood, where much of the customer base included seniors and low-income residents.

The company pointed to employee and customer safety stemming from persistent theft as the driving force behind the decision.

The store finally closed in February 2025 after more than 40 years at the Webster Street location.

What we don't know:

Safeway did not offer a reason for next month's San Jose store closure, only saying, "This decision was not made lightly."

The closure will bring the number of stores in that city to 13.

SEE ALSO: This East Bay city will be getting a highly anticipated Grocery Outlet

"We have been proud to serve the neighborhoods in this part of San Jose over the years," the Safeway spokesperson said.

The grocery chain invited customers to shop at its nearby locations, including its store less than a mile away at 5146 Stevens Creek Boulevard.