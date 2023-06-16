Bay Area congressional leaders call for action on gun violence

Several of the Bay Area's congressional leaders, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, will convene in San Francisco Friday morning to discuss the pressing issue of gun violence.

President Biden is also scheduled to speak on the topic later in the day. The meeting aims to shed light on one of the nation's deadliest problems.

June has been designated as Gun Violence Prevention Month, drawing attention to the urgent need for action.

According to the Pew Research Center, the most recent available data from 2021 reveals that nearly 49,000 Americans lost their lives due to gun violence, marking the highest number on record.

Following the tragic massacre in Uvalde, Texas last year, the federal government made some modest changes to gun laws.

The new legislation expanded background checks on buyers under 21, provided incentives for states to adopt red flag laws allowing for temporary gun confiscation for individuals deemed dangerous by a judge, and simplified the process of prosecuting gun-runners.

Despite mixed reactions from gun safety advocates who argue that the changes did not go far enough, federal law enforcement leaders have reported some positive impact one year after the reforms were implemented.

Attorney General Merrick Garland stated, "We have already charged more than 100 defendants under the Act's gun trafficking provisions and seized hundreds of firearms in connection with those cases."

In response to the Uvalde tragedy, California implemented its own set of gun violence prevention laws. Compared to other parts of the country, the state boasts a lower number of gun-related fatalities. California experiences eight gun deaths per 100,000 people, whereas the national average is 13 deaths. In contrast, Mississippi records 28 gun deaths per 100,000 people, and Texas reports 14.

If people are concerned about someone who possesses a firearm and poses a potential risk to themselves or others, California law provides the option to pursue a "Temporary Gun Violence Restraining Order."

To initiate this process, people must complete a form, and local courts will evaluate the situation and determine the appropriate course of action.

To assist residents in this process, the State of California recently launched the website GunSafety.ca.gov.