Bay Area coronavirus developments and numbers: September 4

article

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday afternoon include:

Getting a haircut indoors will be permitted in Alameda County starting Friday under new health orders issued Wednesday.

While hair salons and barbershops can now operate indoors, local providers of nail and skin care and non-medical massage still cannot, according to the Alameda County Public Health Department's new orders.

Grocery stores can admit crowds up to 50 percent of their capacity, while most other retailers may now allow customers indoors up to 25 percent of their capacity.

Outdoor dance classes and go-kart racing may resume, and outdoor mini golf courses, batting cages and driving ranges can reopen, but bounce houses, ball pits and shared playground structures remain off limits.

Cal/OSHA has cited six employers in the greater Bay Area for failing to adequately protect employees from the novel coronavirus, the agency said Friday.

Advertisement

Cal/OSHA cited Uni-Kool Partners in Salinas, Sutter Bay Medical Foundation in Berkeley, Serve Max Farm Labor in Vacaville, Ruiz Farm Labor in Dixon, Michel Labor Services Inc. in Dixon, and M and J Williams Inc. in Santa Clara, which is doing business as Grocery Outlet Bargain Market.

The six are included among 11 employers cited statewide, in the food processing, meatpacking, health care, agriculture and retail industries.

Penalties for the citations ranged from about $2,000 to a penalty of more than $50,000 for a food processing company in Monterey Park.

The Golden State Warriors announced Friday that the team's Oakland facility and the Santa Cruz Warriors' Kaiser Permanente Arena will serve as polling places for the November election.

Voters will also be able to drop off ballots and vote at the Oakland facility at 1011 Broadway, and Kaiser Permanente Arena at 140 Front St. in Santa Cruz, between Oct. 31 and Election Day on Nov. 3.

The Oakland facility on Broadway will also serve as a training location for poll workers, according to the Warriors.

The franchise announced last month that it would convert the Chase Center, the team's home arena in San Francisco, into a polling place and ballot drop-off location, allowing voters to keep their distance from others and prevent spreading the novel coronavirus.

As of Friday at 3:30 p.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases around the greater Bay Area region:

Alameda County: 18,977 cases, 296 deaths (18,852 cases, 295 deaths on Thursday) (Totals include Berkeley Health Department data)

Contra Costa County: 14,411 cases, 186 deaths (14,212 cases, 183 deaths on Thursday)

Marin County: 6,285 cases, 96 deaths (6,231 cases, 96 deaths on Thursday) (Totals include San Quentin State Prison)

Monterey County: 8,326 cases, 58 deaths (8,244 cases, 58 deaths on Thursday)

Napa County: 1,465 cases, 13 deaths (1,456 cases, 13 deaths on Thursday)

San Francisco County: 9,755 cases, 84 deaths (9,696 cases, 84 deaths on Thursday)

San Mateo County: 8,452 cases, 135 deaths (8,390 cases, 132 deaths on Thursday)

Santa Clara County: 18,190 cases, 254 deaths (17,993 cases, 253 deaths on Thursday)

Santa Cruz County: 1,923 cases, 7 deaths (1,896 cases, 7 deaths on Thursday)

Solano County: 5,671 cases, 48 deaths (5,631 cases, 47 deaths on Thursday)

Sonoma County: 6,142 cases, 93 deaths (6,067 cases, 89 deaths on Thursday)

Statewide: 722,283 cases, 13,490 deaths (717,177 cases, 13,327 deaths on Thursday)