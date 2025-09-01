Expand / Collapse search

On Labor Day, a look at the Bay Area's 'competitive' white collar workforce and impact of AI

By
Published  September 1, 2025 12:24pm PDT
Economy
KTVU FOX 2
A look at California's 2024 unemployment rate

A look at California's 2024 unemployment rate

California's unemployment rate from a year ago rose to 5.4% from 5.1%, second highest only to Nevada, and well above the nation's current rate of 4.2%.

The Brief

    • California's job growth has slowed significantly, according to the former director of California's EDD.
    • Among the hardest hit sectors of the workforce: white-collar positions.

SAN FRANCISCO - Every year on Labor Day, we take a look at the state of employment and labor compared to one year ago. 

This year, there are some dark clouds gathering even though the overall labor system in the U.S. is reasonably stable. 

With tariffs and inflation causing rising concerns among Americans, it might be helpful to see where we were this time last year compared to now.

Employment data

By the numbers:

While the nation's unemployment rate is 4.2%, down slightly from a year ago, California's rate, at 5.5%, is slightly up. 

"By historic standards, it's not high in the past half century, but it is well above the national rate of 2% and the highest of all states," Michael Bernick, former director of California's Employment Development Department, said.

Bernick says California's job growth has slowed significantly.

"We've gained about 82,000 jobs over the year," he said. "That's a pace of less than 7,000 jobs per month, which is well below the 20,000, the 26,000 jobs per month we were gaining in the previous year,"

Artificial intelligence changing how people watch sports, movies

Artificial intelligence changing how people watch sports, movies

Baseball season is in full swing and football is just around the corner. Now, you can watch your favorite teams like never before. There are new state-of-the-art TVs that are immersing viewers in the action, allowing for a more life-like experience that can make people feel like they are part of the game.

Among the hardest hit sectors of the workforce: white-collar positions including management, professional, business, legal and financial services. 

‘Competitive for white collar jobs’

"I've never seen an environment like this," Bernick said. "It is so competitive for white-collar jobs throughout California, especially here in the Bay Area. I've never seen it this brutal."

As opposed to one year ago, artificial intelligence is cutting into white collar job availability with cutbacks and hiring freezes.

AI impact

"AI's impact, so far, if initial, are mainly in terms of entry-level jobs and thus, entry-level workers," Bernic said. "In one sense, you can say we have an overabundance of college graduates compared to the number of jobs available."

RELATED: California's unemployment rate in June among highest in nation, federal data shows

Contrast that with a resurgence of blue-collar employment. 

"Both wages are increasing in our blue collar jobs, which is very positive, as well as the number of job openings," Bernick said.

Though healthcare jobs are still growing, government jobs, at all levels, that were growing a year ago, are now slowing or beginning cut backs. 

Though the overall labor force is growing, it is at a much slower pace than last year.

The Source: Employment data and interview with Michael Bernick, former director of California's Employment Development Department, 

EconomyBusiness and EconomyMoney