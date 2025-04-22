Bay Area firefighters to share lessons from Palisades Fire

Firefighters from the Bay Area who battled the devastating Palisades Fire in Southern California say the lessons they learned are crucial for communities here at home.

Next weekend, those firefighters will join local leaders, emergency officials, and survivors to share their experiences at the first-ever Wildfire Preparedness Fair in San Mateo County.

"This event is really about turning fear into readiness," said San Mateo County Supervisor Jackie Speier, who is helping organize the event. "People won’t just walk away with information — they’ll leave with a to-do list and tools to help protect their homes and families."

The free, family-friendly event will be held April 26, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the San Mateo County Event Center, 1346 Saratoga Dive.

It is free and open to all San Mateo County residents. Attendees can speak with wildfire experts, insurance professionals, and emergency service providers. Organizers also plan to distribute free supplies for 72-hour emergency kits.

The fair comes as communities throughout California brace for what’s expected to be another severe fire season, fueled by persistent drought and increasingly volatile weather.

The Palisades Fire in Los Angeles caused an estimated $30 billion in damage and impacted more than 16,000 homes, Speier said. With similar terrain and wildfire risks, she believes San Mateo County must be proactive.

"This is a teachable moment," Speier said. "We can’t do things the same way anymore. Climate change is contributing to more frequent and intense wildfires, and we need to be prepared."

Firefighters who were on the front lines of the Palisades and CZU Complex fires will speak about what they witnessed and share practical tips for homeowners.

Survivors from both fires will also describe their experiences.

Among the key takeaways the organizers hope to convey: know your evacuation routes, harden your home by removing flammable vegetation within five feet of structures, and ensure your insurance coverage is up-to-date.

"The first 72 hours after a disaster, you’re on your own," Speier said. "When officials say evacuate, don’t wait. Be ready to go immediately."

The event will also include kid-friendly activities featuring Smokey Bear and Captain Cal, making it accessible for families.

"Ultimately, we want people to leave empowered — not scared," Speier said. "Preparedness can save lives."