Bay Area health officers recommend masking indoors; region has highest infection rate in California

Twelve Bay Area health officers on Friday recommended that people wear masks indoors amidst a new swell of COVID cases and hospitalizations.

The Bay Area now has California’s highest COVID infection rates fueled by omicron subvariants, according to a joint news release.

Although not required, masking is strongly recommended by the California Department of Public Health for most public indoor settings.

The Bay Area health officials said that wearing higher-quality masks, such as N95, KN95 or snug-fitting surgical masks, indoors is a wise choice that will help people protect their health.



"If you’ve chosen not to wear a mask in indoor public places recently, now is a good time to start again," said Santa Clara County Deputy Health Officer Dr. George Han said in a statement. "Highly contagious subvariants are spreading here. If you add layers of protection like a high quality mask, it reduces risk to you and the chance you’ll infect others."

Health officials also said that people should get vaccinated. In San Francisco, for example, 84% of eligible residents are vaccinated.

