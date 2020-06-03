Bay Area heat advisory, temps could soar to 102

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for parts of the Bay Area on Wednesday as the mercury could rise past 102 degrees inland.

Meteorologist Steve Paulson says "today will be the hottest day of the week."

Communities in the in the hills and valleys of the North Bay, East Bay and South Bay as well as the Santa Cruz mountains are included in the heat advisory, which goes into effect from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

San Francisco, the Peninsula and communities along the bay and coast are not covered by the advisory, although they will still feel the temperature rising, possibly into the lower 90s, according to the weather service.

The heat will be short-lived as temperatures are expected to decline steeply on Thursday.

Check out the forecast and the possible records below: