Bay Area heat wave: How high will energy bills spike from the record temperatures?

Air conditioners have been humming and fans have been blowing on full blast for days in homes across the Bay Area amid the prolonged and record-breaking heat wave.

The extreme temperatures finally let up in the region on Tuesday, but with the extra consumption of energy amid this heat, many residents may be bracing for a big spike in their PG&E bill.

"As customers use more electricity during a late-season heat wave, it will impact their next billing cycle," PG&E spokeswoman Tamar Sarkissian told KTVU, noting each bill would obviously reflect individual energy use.

There is some good news for ratepayers. Coincidentally, PG&E will be sending customers a bi-annual credit that may help offset a soaring high bill.

Ratepayers will receive $55.17 on their October billing cycle, according to Sarkissian. It’s thanks to the California Climate Credit, as part of the state’s efforts to mitigate climate change.

It’s the second credit of the year as part of the program and will be the same amount that was distributed to customers back in April.

Also in April, customers with a natural gas account received a $85.46 annual credit. Once the October credits go out, the total amount going back to customers in 2024 will be $195.80.

Energy experts say with climate change leading to more frequent extreme weather, residents, especially those in low income households, are feeling it in their pocketbook.

A study earlier this year by the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA) and the Center for Energy, Poverty and Climate projected that the cost for families to keep cool from June through September would increase 7.9% across the nation to an average of $719, up from $661 during the same period last year.

NEADA researchers said the increased energy prices were fueled by an "unprecedented rise in summer temperatures and higher rates of extreme heat events."

PG&E officials acknowledged that many of its customers are struggling with higher costs of living, including on their energy bills.

They pointed to figures that show more than 50% of a typical household’s annual energy consumption is air conditioning and heating.

The utility said to address affordability concerns, it was working to stabilize rates through efforts including reducing its operating costs and building a more sustainable energy system.

The utility encouraged customers to take advantage of its programs designed to assist in managing monthly bills.

PG&E also offered tips to help customers weather the heat while taking action to reduce energy use. They include:

Setting the thermostat at 78 degrees or higher when at home, health permitting. Every degree above 78 represents a 2% savings on cooling costs.

Consider a programmable or smart thermostat. The devices allow residents to heat or cool their home during times when energy is less in demand and therefore less expensive.

Put off energy-intensive activities, including charging electric vehicles and using large appliances like dishwashers and washer and dryers until off-peak hours: before 4 p.m. and after 9 p.m. every day.

Shutdown and unplug small appliances and electronics when not in use.

Close blinds and curtains during the hottest part of the day.

Use weatherstripping or caulking to seal gaps around drafty doors or windows.

Replace air filters to improve energy efficiency.

Use a ceiling fan to create a breeze without draining energy on your air conditioner.

Use an induction cooktop instead of a traditional stovetop to keep your kitchen cool. (Customers can borrow a single-burner induction cooktop and pan for two weeks at no cost through PG&E's Induction Cooktop Loaner Program.

