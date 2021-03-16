Bay Area joins national uptick in travel trend

Spring break is right around the corner, and there has been a noticeable uptick in travel, and the Bay Area seems to be joining that national trend.

After a year of isolation, many are ready to hit the road or take to the skies. But there is a lot travelers should know before they go.

As vaccine continues to roll out across the country and here in the Bay Area, travelers who've been cooped up for a year are ready to spread their wings. San Francisco International Airport is seeing an uptick in travel with 3,000 more passengers per day now than in January.

The Transportation Security Administration says it's part of a nationwide trend. "So, we know the spring break travel season is going to be busy," said Lorie Dankers from the Transportation Security Administration. "That's pent up demand."

The TSA is saying travelers will notice changes when they go through the security check. Everything from new touchless check in procedures, to a mask requirement for all travelers.

"Anyone who's in any part of the nation’s transportation system, whether it's planes or buses or trains, anything like that, they need to wear their face covering," said Dankers.

The TSA is advising travelers to learn about what to expect at their destination. "The rules may be different, quarantine rules, there may be other types of requirements," said Dankers. "Just go ahead and check those out prior to traveling."

Travelers also need to be aware that their trips could also impact them when they return home. "We want to help our families to work with us to keep everyone safe," said Dr. Carolyn Seaton, Orinda Union School District Superintendent

Orinda Schools have issued guidelines strongly recommending students who travel for spring break get tested for COVID when they return and to quarantine at home.

"So at our middle school the kids and actually, if they need to quarantine because of COVID reasons, they can live stream into their classrooms," said Dr. Seaton. "And in some of our elementary classrooms that is also the case."

Dr. Carolyn Seaton says it's important for families to remember that this is a still evolving process. "As we get new information from the health authorities and experts, epidemiologists and others, then we have to go in and modify what we share with families," said Dr. Seaton. "So, it's a process, an ongoing process."

In San Francisco students will have to follow the city's travel guidelines, and as the district prepares for the return to class students will be screened for symptoms or exposure to COVID.