Bay Area law enforcement officers hit the streets to raise money for Special Olympics

San Joe police officers took to the streets on Thursday, jogging 5.5 miles as part of the annual Special Olympics "Torch Run."

“Special Olympics is kind of like my happy place,” said Sergeant Jodi Williams, the program coordinator for the San Jose Police Department.

“For me personally, it really does boost my morale a lot.”

Starting at 11 a.m. and finishing at about 12 p.m., runners made a circuitous trek from South San Jose, through the Willow Glen neighborhood, and finishing at the city's performing arts center. For every mile run, money is raised for the Special Olympics of Northern California.



More than 3,000 law enforcement members from various agencies are participating in multiple torch runs from Nov. 2 through the 13th.

“Holding this torch means so much. Special Olympics has been a huge part of my life for many years. I’ve been volunteering. I love doing it. I love being able to meet the athletes and give them medals and hug them. So to hold this torch means a lot,” said San Jose officer Kyle Dorris.



Each year, the torch run usually precedes the Special Olympic games, but COVID-19 delayed the annual games, and cost the non-profit millions of dollars in state funding.



“We’ve had a troubled year not being able to hold events due to COVID. So our fundraising numbers have gone down a little bit. And then also with the state of California budget, we were left out of that as well," said Allie Bakalar, a special events coordinator for the organization. "So, this fundraising for Special Olympics by our law enforcement partners has just been fantastic."

Efforts by participating San Jose officers raised $2,500 as a donation from their union, and more than $13,000 in individual donations for the charity run. The funds go directly to Special Olympics programs and training for its athletes.

“Special Olympics provides a lot of really good training and health services to all the athletes,” said Williams. “It’s just really good to get to talk to people who are just so positive about life and the things that they’re going through.”



While the run isn’t a race, there is a competition of sorts as each department or agency tries to outdo the other, in raising the most money.