Bay Area makes bid to host 2026 World Cup soccer matches

The Bay Area will make its bid this week to host FIFA World Cup matches in 2026.

Officials from the International Soccer Federation are scheduled to tour Levi's Stadium on Friday and Saturday, along with the mayors of San Jose, San Francisco, and Oakland.

Local business leaders will also be present to make their pitch to host the World Cup.

The 2026 World Cup matches will be played in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. There are currently 22 cities under consideration to host the games.

A decision is expected to be announced sometime in early 2022.

