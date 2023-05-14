Bay Area man incarcerated for 27 years graduates college

Forrest Jones spent over two decades in California state prisons, but on Sunday, he graduated from college.

Jones grew up in Hanford where he was the youngest of 10 siblings in a working-class family.

Jones said he started hanging out with the wrong crowd and spent 27 years of his life in California state prison.

"I started messing with drugs, became addicted," Jones said. "Started stealing to support my habit, landed in jail and drug rehabs; landed in jail twice…"

Because of California's three-strike rule, he received a life sentence.

But everything changed for the better when he got transferred to San Quentin State Prison.

"San Quentin, being one of the best prisons in the State of California because of the different programs that they have there," Jones said. "Educational programs, vocational programs, self-help therapy programs and the many hundreds of volunteers."

Jones said he received insight into why he used drugs and committed crimes.

The sociology graduate started writing for the San Quentin Prison newspaper, doing research on prison reform, and understanding the root of his addiction.

While at San Quentin, Jones was able to take college courses. When he was released, he became a part of Project Rebound within the California State University system.

Now, he is hoping to inspire more formerly incarcerated people to better their lives and get a college education.

"I'm giving people hope, I know when I'm being vulnerable sharing this story, but I'm giving people hope…you can do anything you want to do…giving up shouldn’t even be an option."

In the fall, Jones will return to the classroom at California State East Bay to pursue his master’s degree in social work.