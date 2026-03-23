Bay Area man's body recovered from Truckee River after he went missing while swimming

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The Brief The body of a 19-year-old man who went missing while swimming on Saturday was recovered on Monday from the Truckee River. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office posted to social media on Monday and identified the victim as Brian Marcellino Gallardo. The sheriff's office warned of dangerous conditions on waterways due to cold and fast-moving water.



The body of a 19-year-old Petaluma man was recovered from the Truckee River by rescue divers on Monday after he went missing while swimming on Saturday, officials say.

What we know:

The search for the victim, Brian Marcellino Gallardo, began on Saturday, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's officials posted an update to social media. They said several allied agencies assisted with the search for the missing swimmer. People searched on foot and in the water with assistance from drones, helicopters, K9 teams and rescue swimmers.

Gallardo's body was discovered by Washoe County Sheriff's Office divers.

"The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) recognizes this incident as a profound loss of a young man, and the deep loss experienced by his family and friends," the sheriff's office wrote on social media. "Drownings are especially difficult incidents, often unfolding quickly and leaving a lasting impact on families, responders, and the community."

The sheriff's office reminded the public that the river conditions are currently cold, fast-moving and dangerous and to use caution when around waterways.

In their post, the sheriff's office thanked the agencies who cooperated in the search and rescue efforts.

The Source The Nevada County Sheriff's Office.