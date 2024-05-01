Bay Area May Day rallies show support for workers, Palestinians

People around the Bay Area held demonstrations on May 1, a traditional protest day, where workers rallied for immigrant rights, and also to stand in solidarity with Palestinians overseas.

Hundreds were expected throughout Tuesday to march and chant from the Mission in San Francisco to City Hall, and then to the Ferry Building.

The workers say they're speaking out for immigrant worker and undocumented worker rights, as well as the right to organize labor.

But this year, workers also say they are rallying and marching in solidarity and in sympathy with Palestinians they say are targeted by the war in Gaza.

"It's a day for us to really emphasize that this country, the Bay Area, runs only through the efforts and all the work of the workers," said Benny Zank, of the Bay Area Labor for Palestine. "That includes immigrant workers, undocumented workers. That includes all of us as city workers."

Workers say they are essential to the functioning of society and too often their contributions are overlooked. They say "May Day" is a globally recognized day for them to speak out, speak up and make their voices heard.

Other similar rallies are planned throughout the Bay Area, including at the Port of Oakland later in the afternoon.