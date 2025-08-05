Mother mourns 15-year-old son killed on Hayward playground sticking up for sister

A Bay Area mother expressed pain, frustration, and anger as she fights for answers and justice two years after her son was shot and killed in Hayward.

Brenda Angulo is appealing to the police, the district attorney and the community for help.

She wants those responsible for killing her son to be held accountable.

"This is a portrait of Erick," Angulo said on Monday evening, as she pointed to a painting that was done of her son, Erick Portillo, after he was killed.

"I feel desperation," she said. "I feel like I'm at a dead end, at a dead end, at a dead end. I feel really afraid of the case going cold."

Police have previously released an image of two suspects wearing distinctive clothing in the death of the 15-year-old on Aug. 1, 2023.

Erick was killed near the playground in the courtyard of his apartment complex in Hayward.

Mom said he had gotten into an argument with other young people prior to the shooting.



She said Erick was standing up for his younger sister.

"I just heard the shots. I was like where's Erick?" said Angulo.



She said her son and an adult neighbor who was trying to help her son, were both shot.

The neighbor survived.

Two years have passed and no arrests.

"Sometimes, I get really tired because I feel like I'm all alone in this," said Angulo.

Hayward Police offered their condolences to Erick's family and said in a written statement: "We recognize the pain and unanswered questions they continue to face.

The investigation into Erick’s death remains open and ongoing. While the previously assigned detective has been reassigned, a new detective is actively reviewing all case materials to determine the next steps."

Mom shared a video of Erick celebrating his last birthday.

He was about to start his sophomore year at Kennedy High School in Fremont, where he was a football player for the junior varsity team.

"This is where his remains lay in my home. I say good morning and good night to him every day," said Angulo as she pointed to the urn that's on a mantle.

After Erick was killed, Angulo moved away from Hayward.

Photos and other items in remembrance of Erick are present in the family's new home.

"The anger keeps me going to fight for him, for justice. That's what the anger is doing," said Angulo.

Mom shared images the family's attorney obtained of a vehicle that was allegedly used by the suspects the night of the killing.

She's started an online fundraiser in hopes of hiring a private investigator and offering a reward to help solve this case.

