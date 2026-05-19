Bay Area mosques review security plans after deadly San Diego shooting

The Brief Muslim leaders in San Francisco say congregants are grieving and reassessing safety measures after a deadly shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego. The Islamic Center of San Francisco canceled an after-school program Monday out of caution and says some mosques are now considering additional security.



At the Islamic Center of San Francisco in Bernal Heights, leaders say they are grieving with the San Diego community while also reassessing their own safety measures. The mosque, believed to be the oldest in the Bay Area, has traditionally kept its doors open throughout the day for prayer and community gatherings.

"Unfortunately, with the times we’re in now seeing the rhetoric against the Muslim faith and Muslims, and the vitriol, it hurts but I wasn't entirely shocked," said Zuhaib Siddique, a member of the mosque’s board of directors. "I've been hearing more and more details about the security guard and what he did to help defend the mosque. I pray for his family."

Siddique said the congregation canceled Monday’s after-school program, where dozens of students would have attended, out of caution following the shooting.

"We don't have paid security, you know, we've been operating for so long without that, but it's something that we probably need to reevaluate," Siddique said.

Police increase patrols, mosque leaders urge unity

Major Bay Area police departments, including SFPD and SJPD, said they are working closely with local Muslim communities and increasing patrols around places of worship, although they say there is no credible threat at this time.

SFPD said on X: "Our officers are working closely with our local Muslim community and making passing calls by places of worship as we continue to be alert for suspicious or illegal activity. We are working with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to assess and handle any potential threats. At this time we have no information of any credible threat. We ask that if anyone sees something suspicious, say something and call 911 for any emergency."

Imam Faiz Vaid said safety is now a top concern, especially ahead of Friday prayer services that typically draw hundreds of worshippers.

"It's very high on our priority list, especially with what we see will happen today, and you know, a couple of years back in Canada happened, and in New Zealand, it also happened as well, so it's definitely on the top of our list, and we're going to hope to address that sooner than later," Vaid said.

The Islamic Center of San Francisco said it upgraded security cameras after someone threw a beer bottle through a mosque window a few years ago.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) California says reports of Islamophobia nationwide have increased sharply in recent years.

"These hate incidents don't happen in a vacuum, they happen when there is a climate that justifies this by dehumanizing Muslims, by continuously talking about Muslims as a threat to America, by continuously talking about the mosques as a threat," said Hussam Ayloush, CEO of CAIR-CA.

Ayloush said reports surged from 6,000 incidents of hate in 2020 to more than 9,000 in 2025.

"We want people to know that we're part of the community. We're your doctors, we're engineers, we're Uber drivers. We want people to know that we're just like normal people," Siddique said.