Bay Area pro women soccer team reveals new name, logo

The Bay Area's new pro women's soccer team has now unveiled its name, logo, and colors.

On Thursday, the club revealed the name their name- "Bay FC."

Their colors are gray, navy blue, and what the club is calling "warm poppy red."

The women behind the club include retired players; Brandi Chastain and Aly Wagner.

The local club is joining the national women's soccer league, which is expanding from 12 to 14 teams next year

Bay FC still hasn't yet finalized where it will play, but fans can now place ticket deposits for the 2024 season.

The team will also host a fan day Saturday at the San Francisco Presidio main post lawn.

"We are from here. We believe in this place, and we know that our values come from this very special location. And we have this deep, deep fire that's in our belly to be the best," Chastain said in an interview.