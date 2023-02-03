Bay Area rain: When to expect strongest weekend showers

Rain moved through the Bay Area Friday morning, and a stronger storm is expected this weekend.

Some pockets saw heavy amounts of rain, especially in the North Bay, making the morning commute tricky. Meteorologist Steve Paulson said showers should taper in the afternoon, but a stronger system moves through Saturday afternoon, and into Sunday.

The last time we saw rain was just 16 days ago, which is a relatively short dry spell, Paulson said.

Incoming snow to the Sierra is prompting a winter storm watch Saturday and Sunday. The area should see 1-2 feet of fresh powder, according to officials.