Bay Area recruits fight to keep Cal Poly swim program alive

Several California State Universities have chosen to slash funding for their athletic programs.

In the Bay Area, San Francisco State is eliminating two of its varsity teams, while Sonoma State has decided to shut down its entire athletic department. The cuts don't stop there.

Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo announced this month that it is discontinuing its swimming and diving teams, impacting student-athletes from the Bay Area as well as high school recruits.

Future in limbo for recruits

Students, parents, and supporters have started raising money to try to save the program. They said their passion comes from what the sport has taught them and that athletics is an important part of the overall college experience.

Jed Johnson, a senior on the varsity swim team at De La Salle High School in Concord, is a recruit for Cal Poly's swim team. But his future as a collegiate swimmer is now in limbo.

"I received an email from the athletic department that the program was cut. That was just a shock," he said.

He's disappointed but undaunted.

Jed's father, Tom Johnson, is the head coach of De La Salle's varsity swim team. He attended Cal Poly in the late 1980s and was a member of the school's swim team.

Johnson said colleges cutting sports has a negative impact on the school and the students.

‘Microcosm of life’

"It's like the ultimate microcosm of life. The things you learn in an athletic season are the same things you carry on and make you successful in life," he said.

He is part of a parent group now working to raise the money Cal Poly says it needs to reinstate the program. They're focused on raising money with alumni and private donors.

"Just having that gone is a part of me missing," said Scott Iannaccone, a Cal Poly student and swim team member.

He was among three Cal Poly swim team members who spoke with KTVU. They are all from the Bay Area and are home for spring break.

The student-athletes said they received the news that Cal Poly is cutting the program during a meeting about two weeks ago.

"Just the amount of emotion in that room, the sadness and the tears. It was devastating," said Madreena Lee, who is also a swim team member.

Teammate Mikaela Gomez said their main goal right now is to fundraise and "be hopeful for this next coming year."

The student-athletes said they've learned teamwork, determination, and resiliency through this sport. Now, they plan to use those life lessons to fight for Cal Poly's swimming and diving program.

"It's taught me how to set a goal and work towards it. How to constantly push yourself even when it gets hard," Jed Johnson said.

Parents, students, and supporters said they need to raise $25 million to reinstate the program.

A spokesperson for Cal Poly said if at least $10 million is raised by April 15, there will be a 60-day extension to raise the rest of the money.

Email CalPolySwimDive@gmail.com for information on how to donate.

