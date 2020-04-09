Bay Area residents filing for unemployment find systemic challenges

article

With many Californians losing their jobs due to coronavirus, a record 2.7 million have applied for unemployment through the state's Employment Development Department (EDD). We're hearing from applicants that the process can be slow, confusing and difficult to navigate. Here are their stories:

This furloughed San Rafael labor manager applied for unemployment right away. It still took him a month to receive benefits.

Skip Twitchell, a San Rafael labor manager for live events and concerts, said that after he was furloughed on March 21, he successfully applied for unemployment online, but he could not get any help with his application over the phone. “If you need to need to call in for any advice, good luck, because I’m sure they’re utterly swamped. Any time I tried to make a phone call there was absolutely no way to get through.”

It took him nearly 4 weeks to receive a Bank of America card which holds the unemployment funds. After registering the card online, he's finally able to use it.

He said that people applying for unemployment shouldn't expect to get the help they need expediently; it's going to take a while.

"I got through in a month, which I'm sure is making a lot of people nervous to get through that far," he said.

Advertisement

A South San Francisco casino employee lost most of his income. EDD says he can't collect unemployment.

The casino where Peter Ishaq's works in San Bruno is shut down. He went from working 6 days a week to 4, losing many hours and a lot of pay—about $500 a week. The EDD initially said he qualified for unemployment benefits.

Ishaq said that when he was required to do a weekly income verification, the EDD said he had "excessive earnings" and that he could not receive any money.

He said he had the choice to be laid off, but he wanted to keep working. That decision, he said, means that he now earns less than he would have if he got unemployment.

Do you have a story about applying for unemployment that you want to share? Email Newstips@foxtv.com.

Caroline Hart is digital writer and investigator with KTVU. She can be reached at caroline.hart@foxtv.com.