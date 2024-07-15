Bay Area residents weigh in on Trump assassination attempt

People across the Bay Area are also talking about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.



"This is the first time I’ve had political anxiety with this assassination attempt," said Dr. Stephanie Rooney, of Marin.



A day after 20-year-old Thomas Crooks attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally, people in the Bay Area are weighing in on the shooting incident and the current state of America.



"The way that President Trump had the wherewithal as he was exiting the stage to raise his hand and take the publicity. Then the crowd started chanting USA-USA. I find that very conflictual. What about this moment feels American?" said Rooney.



"I think it is horrible that this happened at this juncture. There’s so much going on in the world that needs to be addressed in terms of wars that are raging, and I think we need to come across as a strong nation," said Anna Armstrong, of Palo Alto.



A bullet grazed Trump's right ear, and he's now recovering as he prepares for Monday’s Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. President Biden condemned the assassination attempt while addressing the nation on Sunday. Sonia Ledo, a Republican candidate for State Assembly Dist. 15 in Contra Costa County, says political divisiveness has gone too far.



"For those of you who are praying for our President and our country, that’s the right thing to do. For those that are silent who should have said something or posted something, elected officials, shame on you for not," said Ledo.



Voting records also showed Crooks was a registered Republican but also made a $15 donation to a political action committee supporting Democratic candidates.



"That undermines what everyone wanted to say, which was, of course, this was a Democrat that had been riled up. Things aren’t as easy, and people should stop before jumping to conclusions. This is some sick person with a gun," said Jessica Vapnek, of San Francisco.



Former Fire Chief Corey Comperatore was killed reportedly while trying to shield his family, and two other men were also injured during the assassination attempt.