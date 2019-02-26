Bay Area native stars as Alexander Hamilton in hit Broadway show
We sat down with Bay Area native Austin Scott just a couple of hours before the curtain rose at the Richard Rodgers Theater on Broadway in NYC. And while playing Alexander Hamilton on Broadway is a job, Scott will tell you he’s living the dream.
Child piano prodigy gives back to the community
He’s not even a teenager but 12-year-old Christopher Nguyen is something to hear on the piano.
Jennifer Siebel Newsom talks about her latest film and why she chose not to be called 'First Lady'
She was born and raised in the Bay Area and graduated with honors from Stanford University. Now, Jennifer Siebel Newsom is an accomplished filmmaker, working on her third project, "The Great American Lie." She also happens to be the wife of California Governor, Gavin Newsom, but she prefers not to be called "First Lady." "The Issue Is:" host Elex Michaelson caught up with Siebel Newsom to talk...
Oakland Gay Men's Chorus celebrates 20 years
This year the Oakland Gay Men's Chorus will celebrate 20 years, and after two decades the chorus says its mission is simple. It wants to give voice through song to a community where everyone matters.
Concord teen leaves Mexico, joins Marines to honor US and sister who died of cerebral palsy
When we went to Concord to watch a group of Marine recruits work out, it was pretty clear, pretty quickly that the workout wasn't going to be easy. But becoming Marine isn't either.
Bay Area author tells story of sixth grade incident that shaped her life
The Bay Area is home to Raina Telgemeier: a best-selling author and illustrator behind the books "Smile," "Drama," "Sisters" and "Ghosts." In "Smile," she tells the story of an incident that happened in sixth grade, and shaped the rest of her life.
Podcast: UC President Janet Napolitano discusses higher education
KTVU's Claudine Wong continues her conversation with UC President Janet Napolitano to discuss her priorities, higher education, and why it's so difficult to get into college.
North Bay boy becomes international ambassador for spreading Down Syndrome awareness
A five-year-old boy from the North Bay has become a new face for spreading awareness about down syndrome. James O’Leary just became an international ambassador for the non-profit Nothing Down which is dedicated to showing people there is nothing down about Down Syndrome.
From rapper to entrepreneur, E-40 never forgets his Vallejo roots
He's a rapper and an entrepreneur, but the success of Earl Stevens, also known as E-40, didn't come overnight.
Bay Area People is now podcasting
The San Francisco Bay Area is an extraordinary place, full of extraordinary people. With a reach stretching from Silicon Valley to Wine Country, there's no shortage of diversity and stories.
Photographer shares struggle with hidden illness
Look at Adam Jacobs and you see a young man with an extraordinary life. He sees the world through his own unique lens and his talent has taken him across the world, He has photographed Superbowls and the Olympics.
Black Vines celebrates diversity in winemaking
Diversity may not be something that you think about when you pick up a bottle of wine for dinner, but you might want to. Every winemaker has a story, and the wine they make is a part of sharing their story with you.
Violinist expresses herself through music and food
Jenny Cho will tell you that playing music is about giving a piece of yourself to the notes and to the audience.
Married cabaret duo puts on a show in 'Yes Dear'
Sit down with Scott Grinthal and Lauren Mayer and the laughs come easily. The two have been married for fourteen years and will tell you that sometimes opposites attract and these two are a match made in music. The two are preparing right now for their marital Valentine's cabaret called "Yes Dear".
Concord police lip sync video a nod to Latino community
You might have seen lip sync videos before, but the latest one from Concord PD is to a Spanish-English song featuring officers and members of the public.
Firefighters play hockey in Oakland to raise awareness about cancer
There is nothing like the sound of that stick hitting the puck and the skates sliding across the ice.
'Momma, you're OK:' 7-year-old Benicia girl calls 911 to save her mother
It doesn't take a lot to make 7-year-old Laura Dinsdale smile.
Operation Pride mentors inner-city kids through tennis
It’s always go-time for Cheri King. The Berkeley native may be 70, but her passion and energy would say no way! She has lived a full life. A teacher, a flight attendant and project manager but her favorite title of all...
Bay Area surgeon discusses living with Tourette syndrome, hopes to inspire others
For Dr. Wilson Tsai, the operating room has always been a special place. He is a board certified thoracic surgeon. Dr. Tsai says "my job primarily is to take out people's cancer. The most type of cancer that I operate on are lung cancers and esophageal cancer and I’ve actually developed the robotic thoracic program over at John Muir..