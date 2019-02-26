She was born and raised in the Bay Area and graduated with honors from Stanford University. Now, Jennifer Siebel Newsom is an accomplished filmmaker, working on her third project, "The Great American Lie." She also happens to be the wife of California Governor, Gavin Newsom, but she prefers not to be called "First Lady." "The Issue Is:" host Elex Michaelson caught up with Siebel Newsom to talk...

