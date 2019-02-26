Bay Area native stars as Alexander Hamilton in hit Broadway show

We sat down with Bay Area native Austin Scott just a couple of hours before the curtain rose at the Richard Rodgers Theater on Broadway in NYC.  And while playing Alexander Hamilton on Broadway is a job, Scott will tell you he’s living the dream.  

Jennifer Siebel Newsom talks about her latest film and why she chose not to be called 'First Lady'

She was born and raised in the Bay Area and graduated with honors from Stanford University. Now, Jennifer Siebel Newsom is an accomplished filmmaker, working on her third project, "The Great American Lie." She also happens to be the wife of California Governor, Gavin Newsom, but she prefers not to be called "First Lady." "The Issue Is:" host Elex Michaelson caught up with Siebel Newsom to talk...

Oakland Gay Men's Chorus celebrates 20 years

This year the Oakland Gay Men's Chorus will celebrate 20 years, and after two decades the chorus says its mission is simple. It wants to give voice through song to a community where everyone matters.

Bay Area People is now podcasting

The San Francisco Bay Area is an extraordinary place, full of extraordinary people. With a reach stretching from Silicon Valley to Wine Country, there's no shortage of diversity and stories.

Photographer shares struggle with hidden illness

Look at Adam Jacobs and you see a young man with an extraordinary life. He sees the world through his own unique lens and his talent has taken him across the world, He has photographed Superbowls and the Olympics.  

Black Vines celebrates diversity in winemaking

Diversity may not be something that you think about when you pick up a bottle of wine for dinner, but you might want to.  Every winemaker has a story, and the wine they make is a part of sharing their story with you.  

Married cabaret duo puts on a show in 'Yes Dear'

Sit down with Scott Grinthal and Lauren Mayer and the laughs come easily.   The two have been married for fourteen years and will tell you that sometimes opposites attract and these two are a match made in music.  The two are preparing right now for their marital Valentine's cabaret called "Yes Dear".

Operation Pride mentors inner-city kids through tennis

It’s always go-time for Cheri King. The Berkeley native may be 70, but her passion and energy would say no way!  She has lived a full life.  A teacher, a flight attendant and project manager but her favorite title of all...

Bay Area surgeon discusses living with Tourette syndrome, hopes to inspire others

For Dr. Wilson Tsai, the operating room has always been a special place. He is a board certified thoracic surgeon. Dr. Tsai says "my job primarily is to take out people's cancer. The most type of cancer that I operate on are lung cancers and esophageal cancer and I’ve actually developed the robotic thoracic program over at John Muir..