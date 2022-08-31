Bay Area school district asking parents to let teachers move in

The Bay Area's out of control housing crisis — a shortage of properties and rapidly rising rents — has pushed some educators elsewhere.

Milpitas Unified School District said some teachers and staff have left for other districts because of the high cost of living in Santa Clara County and the Bay Area region.

The school district said at the end of the 2022 school year, they lost seven teachers who opted to move to more affordable communities.

The school district sent a message to parents on a communication board asking if they could rent out vacant rooms in their homes to teachers, in hopes of retaining them.

"We need your help in supporting our MUSD educators!" the message read. "If you have a room for rent at your home and would like to share the housing opportunity with our Milpitas Unified School District educators, please fill out this Google form. If you know someone who may have a room coming up for rent, please share this information with them."

The Milpitas Unified Board of Education said it is committed to boosting housing affordability for educators and promoting the development of workforce housing.