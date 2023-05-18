Bay Area schools receive $5m slice of federal grant to support student mental health

More than $5 million will come to Bay Area schools from a nearly $75 million federal grant funded by the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

A White House announcement Monday described the act as advancing "the Administration's efforts to tackle the mental health crisis in our schools." Awardees in the Bay Area include the following:

-University of California at Monterey Bay, $1,199,177;

-San Francisco State University, $1,125,088;

-University of the Pacific, $1,082,192;

-Santa Clara County Office of Education, $976,050; and

-Solano County Superintendent of Schools, $818,116.

Featured article

The federal announcement did not specify how each group would spend the funds, but an announcement Wednesday from the Santa Clara County Office of Education said its award would be used "to train, certify and place mental health providers in schools with high needs."

"Investing in student mental health and well-being is impactful in their academic journey," said County Superintendent of Schools Mary Ann Dewan. "When youth know they have safe spaces and trusted adults to support them, they are successful learners."