Will the Bay Area see the northern lights again this week?

The watch is another for another geomagnetic storm that could produce aurora borealis, or northern lights across the United States late Friday night, according to the the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The northern lights can occur when a coronal mass ejection, or an eruption of solar material happens. When that solar material arrives at Earth, it can result in a geomagnetic storm.

CALIFORNIA, USA - MAY 11: Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis) illuminate the sky of San Francisco North Bay as seen from China Camp Beach in San Rafael, California, United States on May 11, 2024 (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Northern California got lucky when the last geomagnetic storm hit. The northern lights were visible across some of the Bay Area, primarily where light pollution didn't have a huge impact. Viewers shared photos they snapped of the incredible light show. But will the Bay Area see more lights during this week's eruption of solar material?

Northern lights or aurora borealis illuminate the night sky along a highway north of San Francisco in Middletown, California on May 11, 2024. The most powerful solar storm in more than two decades struck Earth, triggering spectacular celestial light shows from Tasmania to Britain -- and threatening possible disruptions to satellites and power grids as it persists into the weekend.

In short, it's not likely. The aurora is expected to be visible in upper-Midwest states from New York to Idaho. For more information on where and when the event may be visible, please visit the Space Weather Prediction Center website.